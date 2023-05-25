3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/25/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) – Carnival is a global cruise company. Today, Citi analyst James Hardiman upgraded the rating on CCL stock to Buy. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the three out of five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 38.2%.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) – ADI is a semiconductor company that manufactures integrated circuits used in analog and digital signal processing. Today, analyst Rick Schafer of Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on ADI stock with a price target of $215. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the nine out of 10 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 22.7%.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) – Uber provides ride-hailing and food and package delivery services. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on UBER stock with a price target of $57. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all 21 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 33.2%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

