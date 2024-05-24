3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/24/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) – Live Nation is an entertainment company that manages ticket sales for live events globally. Today, Roth MKM analyst Eric Handler reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $120. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 30%.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) – Aptiv provides advanced safety, electrification, and connectivity solutions for the automotive industry. Today, Barclays analyst Dan Levy assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $110. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 48%.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) – Ross Stores offers a wide variety of brand-name apparel and home goods at discount prices. Today, Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $165. In the last three months, nine out of the 12 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 23%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

