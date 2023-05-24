3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/24/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) – The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops treatments for serious and life-threatening diseases. Today, Goldman Sachs analyst Paul Choi reiterated a Buy rating on RETA stock. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 44.9%.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) – PROS is an AI platform that provides price optimization, sales effectiveness, and revenue management SaaS software. Today, analyst Brian Schwartz of Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on PRO stock with a price target of $37. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 27.7%.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) – PTC is a provider of computer software and services. Today, BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester initiated coverage on PTC stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $166. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the five out of six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 22.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

