3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/23/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) – Alibaba is a provider of e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology services. Today, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil reiterated a Buy rating on BABA stock with a price target of $160. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all nine top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 78.6%.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) – The company provides flatbed, open-deck, and specialized transportation solutions in North America. Today, analyst Jason Seidl of TD Cowen maintained a Buy rating on DSKE stock with a price target of $12. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 73.3%.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) – The biotherapeutics company develops protein biologics for human therapeutics. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on LIFE stock with a price target of $35. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 555.7%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.