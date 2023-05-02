3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/2/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) – MGM Resorts is a global casino operator with six Buy ratings from top analysts. Today, Citigroup analyst George Choi reiterated a Buy rating on MGM stock with a price target of $63. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the nine out of 11 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 20.9%.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) – All six top analysts who recently rated TVTX stock have given it a Buy rating. The biopharmaceutical company develops life-changing therapies for patients with rare diseases. Today, Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $23. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 69.5%.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) – Mercadolibre operates online marketplaces for e-commerce and online auctions. Today, analyst Stephen Ju of Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on MELI stock with a price target of $1,700. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 25.1%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

