3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/18/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) – The clinical-stage biopharma company is focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Today, analyst Edward Nash of Canaccord Genuity initiated a Buy rating on PLRX stock with a price target of $48. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 127%.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) – The company enables physicians to create their own Medicare-focused, capitated line of business. Today, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill reiterated a Buy rating on AGL stock with a price target of $27. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 39.2%.

Ritchie Bros. (NYSE:RBA) – Ritchie is an industrial auctioneer that engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. Today, National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev upgraded the rating on RBA stock to Buy with a price target of $61. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the three out of four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 30.4%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

