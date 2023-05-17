3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/17/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) – Wix.com is an Israeli software company that provides cloud-based web development services. Today, analyst Kenneth Wong of Oppenheimer reaffirmed a Buy rating on WIX stock with a price target of $110. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all seven top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 36.5%.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) – The company acquires, manages, and owns contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. Today, Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton reiterated a Buy rating on NEP stock with a price target of $80. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the seven out of eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 25.4%.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Wynn develops and operates high-end hotels and casinos. Today, Barclays analyst Brandt Montour upgraded the rating on WYNN stock to Buy with a price target of $135. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the six out of eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 30.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

