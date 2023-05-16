3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/16/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) – The company explores, develops, and markets crude oil and natural gas. Yesterday, analyst Lloyd Byrne of Jefferies reaffirmed a Buy rating on EOG stock with a price target of $138. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the 15 out of 17 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 32.7%.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) – Warner is a multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate. Today, Truist Financial analyst Matthew Thornton reiterated a Buy rating on WMG stock with a price target of $32. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the six out of seven top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 31.8%.

Laboratory Corporation (NYSE:LH) – Laboratory provides clinical laboratory services and end-to-end drug development support. Today, Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes reiterated a Buy rating on LH stock with a price target of $257. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the seven out of nine top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 22%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

