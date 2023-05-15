3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/15/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) – Meta provides technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. Today, analyst Rob Sanderson of Loop Capital Markets upgraded META stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $320. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the 31 out of 35 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 20.5%.

Aercap Holdings (NYSE:AER) – The company engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. Today, Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent initiated a Buy rating on AER stock with a price target of $71. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of a couple of top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 40.7%.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) – Zeta is a data-driven marketing technology company. Yesterday, Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz reiterated a Buy rating on ZETA stock with a price target of $14. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 64%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

