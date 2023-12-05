3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/12/2023, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) – NVDA is one of the leading semiconductor companies in the U.S. Yesterday, Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia stock with a price target of $620. Interestingly, 26 out of the 29 Top Analysts who recently rated the NVDA stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 44%.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) – General Motors is an American multinational automotive manufacturing company. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst Philip Gibbs reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $95 from $90. Interestingly, eight out of the ten Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 39%.

FLEX (NASDAQ:FLEX) – This is a global supply chain & manufacturing solutions provider. Today, Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab assigned a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 36%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

