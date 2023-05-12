3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/12/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) – Warner is a multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate. Yesterday, analyst Benjamin Swinburne of Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating on WMG stock with a price target of $32. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 46.2%.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) – Nomad is a manufacturer, seller, and distributor of branded frozen food products. Today, Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on NOMD stock with a price target of $22. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the five out of six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 22.2%.

Noodles & Co. (NASDAQ:NDLS) – The company operates fast-casual restaurants that offer lunch and dinner meals. Yesterday, Truist Financial analyst Jake Bartlett reiterated a Buy rating on NDLS stock with a price target of $8. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 110.5%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

