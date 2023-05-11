3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/11/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) – Disney is a diversified entertainment and media company. Today, analyst Benjamin Swinburne of Morgan Stanley assigned a Buy rating on DIS stock with a price target of $120. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the six out of seven top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 27.1%.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) – FTC Solar is a global provider of advanced solar tracker systems. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on FTCI stock with a price target of $5. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 49.1%.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) – The company provides cloud storage services. Today, JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger reiterated a Buy rating on BLZE stock with a price target of $18. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 179.1%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

