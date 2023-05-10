3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/10/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) – The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Ritz-Carlton Destination Club and Marriott brands. Today, analyst Chris Woronka of Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on VAC stock with a price target of $180. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 54.8%.

Topgolf Callaway (NYSE:MODG) – Callaway is a sports equipment manufacturing company. Today, B. Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on MODG stock with a price target of $31. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 92.6%.

Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) – The biopharmaceutical company that develops novel recombinant human enzymes for enhancing the delivery of biologics and drugs. Today, Piper Sandler analyst Joseph Catanzaro reiterated a Buy rating on HALO stock with a price target of $66. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the three out of four top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 53.7%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

