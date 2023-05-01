3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/1/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) – Epam specializes in software engineering services, digital platform engineering, and digital product design. Today, Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar reiterated a Buy rating on EPAM stock with a price target of $360. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the five out of six top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 45.8%.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) – Five out of six top analysts who recently rated PCOR stock have given it a Buy rating. Procore is a cloud-based construction management software company. Today, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $72. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 37.1%.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) – Pliant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Today, analyst Ed Arce of H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on PLRX stock with a price target of $55. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all seven top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 69.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

