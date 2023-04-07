3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/7/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) – 13 out of 14 top analysts recently rated the VLO stock a Buy. Valero is a manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Theresa Chen assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target of $166. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 23.3%.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) – The biopharma company is focused on developing irreversible small-molecule drugs for genetically defined cancer treatment. Yesterday, analyst Michael King of EF Hutton maintained a Buy rating on BMEA stock with a price target of $33. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all five top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 60.8%.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) – Cenovus is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. Yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst William Janela reiterated a Buy rating on CVE stock with a price target of $23. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all nine top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 56.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

