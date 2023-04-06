3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/6/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) – Caesars provides casino entertainment and hospitality services. Yesterday, analyst Carlo Santarelli of Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on CZR stock with a price target of $70. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of seven out of eight top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 57.4%.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) – 17 out of 19 top analysts recently rated the CRWD stock a Buy. The cybersecurity technology company provides next-generation endpoint and cloud workload protection. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target of $162. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 28.1%.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) – Citizens Financial provides commercial banking services. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck reiterated a Buy rating on CFG stock with a price target of $38. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of seven out of nine top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 56.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.