3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/28/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is a multinational technology company engaged in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Today, Barclays analyst Ross Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on AMZN stock with a price target of $140. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the 28 out of 29 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 25.8%.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) – All four top analysts who recently rated CSL stock have given it a Buy rating. The company manufactures and distributes construction materials, transportation products, and general industrial products. Today, Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $325. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 51.6%.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) – Redwood is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Today, analyst Kevin Barker of Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on RWT stock with a price target of $8.50. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of the four out of five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 29.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.