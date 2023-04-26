3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/26/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Alphabet is a multinational technology conglomerate. Today, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan reiterated a Buy rating on GOOGL stock with a price target of $128. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all 23 top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 22.9%.

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) – The company engages in the development of security software solutions. Today, analyst Saket Kalia of Barclays assigned a Buy rating on TENB stock with a price target of $44. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of seven out of nine top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 36.2%.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) – All three top analysts recently rated ENVA stock a Buy. The company is a provider of online financial services. Today, JMP Securities analyst David Scharf reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $61. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 21.6%.

