3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/25/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's stocks.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) – The company provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. Yesterday, analyst Keith Mackey of RBC Capital initiated a Buy rating on SLB stock. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all four top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 28.9%.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) – All three top analysts recently rated the WD stock a Buy. The company is a provider of financing services to owners of commercial real estate. Yesterday, KBW analyst Jade Rahmani reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $88. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 52.2%.

Xenon (NASDAQ:XENE) – Xenon discovers and develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. Today, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated a Buy rating on XENE stock with a price target of $58. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 31.6%.

