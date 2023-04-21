3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/21/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) – Philip Morris is a leading tobacco company. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski reiterated a Buy rating on PM stock with a price target of $120. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of six out of seven top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 20.1%.

Agilent (NYSE:A) – All three top analysts recently rated the A stock a Buy. The company provides instruments, software, services, and consumables for laboratories. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Derik De Bruin reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $164. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 24.9%.

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) – Alaska provides air transportation services. Yesterday, analyst Stephen Trent of Citigroup reaffirmed a Buy rating on ALK stock. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of four out of five top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 43.8%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.