3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/20/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) – The company manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. Yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Tore Svanberg reiterated a Buy rating on SMTC stock with a price target of $32. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of six out of seven top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 81.6%.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) – All three top analysts recently rated the IRON stock a Buy. The biopharmaceutical company develops therapies for hematologic diseases and rare blood disorders. Today, Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $37. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 46.2%.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) – Nokia provides network infrastructure, technology, and software services. Yesterday, analyst Christian Schwab of Craig-Hallum reaffirmed a Buy rating on NOK stock. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of three out of four top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 52.6%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.