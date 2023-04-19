3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/19/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) – All three top analysts recently rated the IBKR stock a Buy. Interactive Brokers is a multinational brokerage firm. Today, Citigroup analyst Christopher Allen maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $100. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 34.5%.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) – The company provides payment technology and software solutions. Today, Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning upgraded the rating on GPN stock to Buy with a price target of $156. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of eight out of 10 top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 35.1%.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) – Goldman is a global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. Today, analyst Kian Abouhossein of J.P. Morgan reaffirmed a Buy rating on GS stock with a price target of $415. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of nine out of 10 top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 23.8%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

