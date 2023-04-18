3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/18/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) – The energy technology company provides energy management technology solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry. Today, KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp reiterated a Buy rating on ENPH stock with a price target of $311. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of 12 out of 14 top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 29.8%.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) – All eight top analysts recently rated the NEE stock a Buy. NextEra is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. Today, KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $94. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 21%.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) – Sunrun provides photovoltaic systems and battery energy storage products. Today, analyst Sophie Karp of KeyBanc reaffirmed a Buy rating on RUN stock with a price target of $27. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all seven top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 76.5%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

