3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/17/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks' Analyst Top Stocks tool.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is a multinational technology company engaged in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Today, analyst Doug Anmuth of J.P. Morgan reaffirmed a Buy rating on AMZN stock with a price target of $135. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of 29 out of 30 top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 34.5%.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) – All three top analysts recently rated the INSE stock a Buy. The games technology company provides virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. Today, JMP Securities analyst Jordan Bender maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $19. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 57.5%.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) – Chesapeake is an independent exploration and production company. Today, Jefferies analyst Lloyd Byrne reiterated a Buy rating on CHK stock with a price target of $121. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of eight out of nine top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 46.8%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings.

