3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/14/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – The energy company engages in hydrocarbon exploration and production. Today, analyst Devin McDermott of Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a Buy rating on COP stock with a price target of $122. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of 12 out of 16 top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 22.8%.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) – All three top analysts recently rated the AZN stock a Buy. The pharmaceutical company produces and commercializes medicines for cancer and gastrointestinal diseases, among others. Yesterday, Argus Research analyst Jasper Hellweg maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $85. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target among top analysts suggests an upside of 59.4%.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) – Stellantis is one of the largest automakers in the world. Today, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois reiterated a Buy rating on STLA stock with a price target of $23.23. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of seven out of nine top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 24.8%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.