3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/13/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) – The company explores, develops, and markets crude oil and natural gas. Today, Scotiabank analyst Paul Cheng upgraded EOG stock’s rating to Buy from Hold, with a price target of $145. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of 14 out of 16 top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 20.9%.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) – All four top analysts recently rated the FTCI stock a Buy. FTC Solar is a global provider of advanced solar tracker systems. Today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target of $5. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 50.7%.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) – PowerSchool provides cloud-based software for K-12 education. Today, analyst Saket Kalia of Barclays reaffirmed a Buy rating on PWSC stock with a price target of $24. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of five out of six top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 33.4%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.