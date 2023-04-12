3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/12/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Dycom (NYSE:DY) – All three top analysts recently rated the DY stock a Buy. Dycom provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries. Yesterday, D.A. Davidson analyst Brent Thielman assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target of $145. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 43.6%.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) – Goldman is a global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. Today, analyst Jason Goldberg of Barclays assigned a Buy rating to GS stock with a price target of $437. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of 10 out of 11 top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 29.1%.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) – Cresent operates as an energy investment company. Yesterday, Truist Financial analyst Neal Dingmann reiterated a Buy rating on CRGY stock with a price target of $21. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of three out of four top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 37.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.