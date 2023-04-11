3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/11/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – The company develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Today, analyst Jonathan Block of Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on INSP stock with a price target of $300. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all six top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 28.2%.

Northern Oil And Gas (NYSE:NOG) – All four top analysts recently rated the NOG stock a Buy. NOG is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Today, Truist Financial analyst Neal Dingmann reiterated a Buy rating to the stock with a price target of $59. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 51.8%.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Viper engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. Today, Truist Financial analyst Neal Dingmann reiterated a Buy rating on VNOM stock with a price target of $45. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all three top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 36.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

