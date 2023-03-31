3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/31/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) – The company provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Theresa Chen reiterated a Buy rating on EPD stock with a price target of $29. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of seven out of eight top analysts, who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 23.3%.

Braze (NYSE:BRZE) – The customer engagement platform provider enables customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. Today, analyst Brian Schwartz of Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on BRZE stock with a price target of $36. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of three out of four top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 25%.

Block (NYSE:SQ) – 16 out of 18 top analysts recently rated SQ stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. Block operates as a financial services and digital payments company. Yesterday, Bank of America Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $96. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 47.2%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.