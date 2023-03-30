3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/30/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today and has a significant upside as well.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) – The company provides clean energy solutions and services. Today, analyst Biju Perincheril of Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on STEM stock and lowered the price target to $12 from $17. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of four out of five top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 161.2%.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Option Care offers infusion and home care management solutions. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Joanna Gajuk reiterated a Buy rating on OPCH stock with a price target of $41. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all five top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 23.3%.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) – 12 out of 14 top analysts recently rated ENPH stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. The energy technology company provides energy management technology solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry. Today, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian K. Lee reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target to $295 from $329. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 47.8%.

