3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/28/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) – Cenovus is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintained a Buy rating on CVE stock with a price target of $23.45. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all eight top analysts who recently rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 48.2%.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) – Eight out of nine top analysts recently rated CIEN stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. Ciena is a telecommunications networking equipment and software services supplier. Today, Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $70. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 33.9%.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) – The clinical-stage biopharma company is focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Today, analyst Ed Arce of H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on PLRX stock with a price target of $54. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all six top analysts who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 100.3%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.