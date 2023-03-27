3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/27/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) – The company manufactures and sells surgical devices and related equipment. Yesterday, KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan upgraded the CNMD stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $124. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of three out of four top analysts, who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 20.1%.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) – All five top analysts recently rated FWRG stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. First Watch is a daytime dining concept that offers freshly made breakfast, brunch, and lunch items. Yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Chris O`Cull maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $21. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 32.9%.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) – The clinical-stage biopharma company is focused on developing treatments for liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Yesterday, analyst Geoff Meacham of Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on ETNB stock with a price target of $24. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of all seven top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an impressive upside of 116.9%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.