3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/23/2023, According to Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) – Boeing is a manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. Today, analyst Cai von Rumohr of Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on BA stock with a price target of $230. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of nine out of 10 top analysts, who rated the stock a Buy, implies an upside of 22.6%.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Marvell offers data infrastructure semiconductor solutions for computing, networking, security, and storage purposes. Out of 22 top analysts, 20 analysts recently rated MRVL stock and gave it a Buy recommendation. Yesterday, Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $51. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts suggests an upside of 27%.

Payoneer (NASDAQ:PAYO) – The company offers a global payment and commerce-enabling platform. Yesterday, Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on PAYO stock, with a price target of $10. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target of all four top analysts, who recently rated the stock and gave it a Buy, implies an upside of 64.2%.

