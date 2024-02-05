News & Insights

Stocks
CTLP

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 2/5/2024, According to Top Analysts 

February 05, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by Shalu Saraf for TipRanks ->

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well. 

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts. 

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio. 

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) –  This is an oil and gas company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. On Friday, Benchmark Co. Analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $20 per share. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 66%.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) –  This is a low-cost passenger and cargo airline. On Friday, Barclays Analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $20 per share. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 36%.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) –  This is a digital payments and software services company. On Friday, Craig-Hallum Analyst George Sutton assigned a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 50%.

Who are the Top Analysts? 

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time. 

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page. 

Disclosure 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTLP
SNCY
TALO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.