3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 2/2/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) – This is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of next-generation targeted therapies for women's cancers. Yesterday, LifeSci Capital Analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $27 per share. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 67%.

Arvinas Holding Company (NASDAQ:ARVN) – This is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Yesterday, Goldman Sachs Analyst Paul Choi initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $70 per share. Interestingly, eight out of the nine Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 33%.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) – This is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops orally stable peptides. Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright Analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $38 per share. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 41%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

Disclosure

