3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 12/20/2023, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) – This is a clinical-stage company that develops treatments for patients facing severe metabolic diseases. Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright Analyst Ed Arce reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $40. Interestingly, all five Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 108%.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) – This pharmaceutical company focuses on the development of essential therapies for individuals suffering from endocrine diseases. Yesterday, JMP Securities Analyst Jonathan Wolleben reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 35%.

Arvinas Holding Company (NASDAQ:ARVN) – This is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel therapeutics through targeted protein degradation. Yesterday, Wells Fargo Analyst Derek Archila upgraded the rating on the stock to Buy and maintained a price target of $63. Interestingly, 10 out of the 11 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 34%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.



Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.