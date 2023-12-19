3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 12/19/2023, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) – This is a healthcare distribution company. Yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst David Grossman reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $12. Interestingly, all four Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 154%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Mirum Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for severe liver diseases. Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright Analyst Ed Arce reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $58. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 95%.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) – This biopharmaceutical company specializes in the development of potential best-in-class medications for patients dealing with severe and rare diseases. Yesterday, LifeSci Capital Analyst Rami Katkhuda reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. Interestingly, all eight Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 94%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

