3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/28/2023, According to Top Analysts

Nvidia ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) – Nvidia is a semiconductor giant known to be one of the leading providers of advanced graphics processing units (GPUs). On Monday, Citigroup analyst Atif Malik reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $575. In the last three months, 26 out of the 29 Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 36%.

Baidu ( NASDAQ:BIDU ) – Baidu is a Chinese tech behemoth that boosts a dominant position in the online search engine market. On Monday, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil reiterated a Buy rating on the stock but lowered the price target to $150 from $175. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Collectively, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of 34.7%.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Dollar Tree operates a vast network of discount variety stores under the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands. On Monday, Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly lowered his price target for the stock to $140 from $155 but maintained a Buy rating. Interestingly, nine of the 10 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of more than 23%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

