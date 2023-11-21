3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/21/2023, According to Top Analysts

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is an e-commerce giant and a leading cloud computing player. On Monday, D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $157. In the last three months, all 33 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Collectively, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of 20.6%.

Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Immunocore is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative medicines for treating cancer, infections, and autoimmune diseases. On Monday, JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye initiated the coverage of the stock with a price target of $60. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 64%.

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) – Celsius Holdings makes functional drinks and liquid supplements. On Monday, Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $72. Interestingly, all six Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of about 203%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

