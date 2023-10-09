3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/9/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) – This fintech company specializes in asset management and investment solutions using AI and data analytics. Today, JMP Securities analyst David Scharf reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $2.75. Interestingly, all three Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 160%.

Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR) – Asure provides cloud-based workplace management software solutions for businesses to manage their workforce, space, and assets. On Friday, Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee assigned a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 85%.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) – This diversified company provides engineering, logistics, and supply chain management services to various industries. On Friday, B.Riley Financial analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $80. VSEC stock has received Buy recommendations from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 29%.

