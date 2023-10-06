3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/6/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) – Sunrun is a residential solar energy company focused on providing clean energy solutions to homeowners. Yesterday, KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $21. RUN stock has received Buy recommendations from nine out of the 10 Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 212%.

Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) – CIVI is a crude petroleum and natural gas extraction company. Yesterday, BMO Capital analyst Philip Jungwirth reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $95. In the last three months, four out of the five Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 42%.

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) – United Airlines operates a large domestic and international airline network. Yesterday, Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $70. Interestingly, seven out of the eight Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 61%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

