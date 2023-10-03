3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/3/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) – Sunrun is a residential solar energy company focused on providing clean energy solutions to homeowners. Yesterday, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $26. Interestingly, eight out of the nine Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 176%.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) – This company provides non-banking services for mortgage loans in the United States. Yesterday, KBW analyst Bose George upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $65. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 26%.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon.com provides online retail shopping and cloud computing services. Yesterday, UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $180. AMZN stock has received Buy recommendations from all 33 Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 36%.

