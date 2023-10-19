3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/19/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) – Sunrun is a residential solar energy company focused on providing clean energy solutions to homeowners. Today, J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $21. Interestingly, nine out of the 10 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 163%.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) – Sysco sells and distributes food products to restaurants, educational and government bodies, and other establishments. Yesterday, Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Rokossa initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $75. SYY stock has received Buy recommendations from all seven Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 30%.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) – Huntsman is a global manufacturer of differentiated chemicals. Yesterday, Bank of America Securities analyst Matthew DeYoe upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $27. In the last three months, six out of the eight Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 30%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.