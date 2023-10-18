3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/18/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Block (NYSE:SQ) – Block operates as a financial services and digital payments company.Yesterday, Truist Financial analyst Andrew Jeffrey maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $70. SQ stock has received Buy recommendations from 13 out of the 16 Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 72%.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) – This company provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Interestingly, all four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 149%.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) – Arcosa is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, serving the construction, energy, and transportation markets. Yesterday, Sidoti analyst Julio Romero upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $90. In the last three months, four out of the five Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 23%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.