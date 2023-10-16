3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/16/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) – This marketing automation platform helps businesses create and manage personalized email, SMS, and social media marketing campaigns. Today, Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $40. KVYO stock has received Buy recommendations from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 27%.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) – Penumbra is a medical device company specializing in innovative treatments for neurovascular and peripheral vascular diseases. On Friday, Truist Financial analyst Richard Newitter reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $240. In the last three months, four out of the five Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 53%.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) – Endeavor Group is a global entertainment, sports, and content company that owns and operates various subsidiaries in these industries. On Friday, UBS analyst John Hodulik reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $31. Interestingly, all three Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 71%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

