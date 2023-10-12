3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/12/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is a multinational technology company engaged in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Today, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $175. Interestingly, all 33 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 33%.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) – This company manufactures computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. Yesterday, TD Cowen analyst Matt Ramsay reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $700. In the last three months, 29 out of the 30 Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 38%.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) – This company manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. Yesterday, Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $32. SMTC stock has received Buy recommendations from 10 out of the 11 Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 49%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

