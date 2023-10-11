3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/11/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) – Penumbra is a medical device company specializing in innovative treatments for neurovascular and peripheral vascular diseases. Yesterday, BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $308. Interestingly, four out of the five Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 41%.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) – Webster Financial is a regional bank holding company based in the United States. Yesterday, RBC Capital analyst John Arfstrom reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $48. In the last three months, all seven Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 27%.

Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) – This homebuilding company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family homes. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $32. BZH stock has received Buy recommendations from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 46%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

