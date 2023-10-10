3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/10/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) – AerCap provides aircraft leasing and aviation finance services. Today, Bank of America Securities analyst Ronald Epstein assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $75. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) – This semiconductor manufacturer is known for its advanced chip fabrication technology. Yesterday, Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $130. Interestingly, four out of the five Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 46%.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) – This fertility benefits management company specializes in providing fertility and family-building benefits solutions to employers. Yesterday, J.P. Morgan analyst Anne Samuel maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $57. PGNY stock has received Buy recommendations from all three Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 52%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.