3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 1/19/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) – Caesars Entertainment is an American hotel and casino entertainment company. Yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Steven Wieczynski maintained a Buy rating but decreased the price target to $67 from $70 per share. Interestingly, 10 out of the 11 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 34%.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) – This is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Yesterday, J.P. Jefferies Analyst Akash Tewari maintained a Buy rating on the stock but decreased the price target to $340 from $321 per share. In the last three months, all eight Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 44%.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) – This company develops and operates high-end hotels and casinos. Yesterday, Goldman Sachs Analyst Nathan Rich maintained a Buy rating on the stock but decreased the price target to $515 from $595 per share. Interestingly, ten out of the twelve Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 40%.

