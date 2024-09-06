3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/6/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) – ASPN provides aerogel insulation products for energy efficiency and thermal management in industries like energy, construction, and automotive. Today, TD Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $41. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Altogether, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 42%.

Broadcom (AVGO) – AVGO provides semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for wired and wireless communications. Today, Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $190 from $185. In the last three months, 23 out of the 26 Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 30%.

Guidewire (GWRE) – This software company provides cloud-based solutions for property and casualty insurance companies. Today, William Blair analyst Dylan Becker reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 21%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

